Parents: Scott and Amanda Marquardt
Sports participated in: Basketball (9), Volleyball (9-12), and Softball (9-12).
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? I am very honored to be recognized by my hard work I have put in over the many years I have participated in sports. I have worked hard in season and in the off seasons to better myself and to help my teams.
Personal athletic highlight: Hitting my first home run my junior year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? Enjoy it while it lasts. You never will believe how fast it goes by until you are a senior. You will not always be able to step back on the court, field, etc.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? I admire Joci Olson the most. She has been through serious leg injuries in both legs. Once she was cleared to play after her first injury healed, she wasn't afraid to play the sports she loved. She continued to help manage volleyball, gymnastics, and even tried out for golf this year.
Any athletic plans after high school? I am not committing to a sport but I plan to keep busy at GCU by playing intramural sports or for fun with friends.