Parents: Josh Iverson and Jen Kraabel
Sports participated in: Cross country, girls hockey, and track and field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? I am so grateful and humbled to be nominated. I have had such a wonderful opportunity to play in the sports I love with amazing and talented people.
Personal athletic highlight: A personal highlight for me as an athlete would be the opportunity to be a captain for all three of my sports. I was honored to be nominated by teammates and chosen by coaches for the opportunity to lead each team to the best of my ability.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? Because the coaches are so supportive at Litchfield High School, I have learned many things. In addition to specific skills, techniques, good work ethic, and perseverance, I also learned how to be a leader, a team player, and how to adapt to various situations. The support and encouragement from my coaches allowed me to grow into a well rounded person.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I admire most would be Whitney Rick. We participate together in both cross country and track and field. Even though she may seem more relaxed than most, she pushes me to push through workouts and compete at meets. She is a great leader, showing respect to both the athletes and coaches, and takes everyone's suggestions into consideration when making a decision as a captain.
Any athletic plans after high school? Although I am not planning to participate in a sport in college, I would love to participate in intramural hockey at UND.