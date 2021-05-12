Allison Buhr
Parents names: Jason and Sarah Buhr
Sports Participated In: Track and field, tennis
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
I am quite honored by it. I honestly did not expect to be nominated for it, but I am glad to have upheld the school’s standards.
Personal athletic highlight:
I was pretty proud of this fall’s tennis season. There were a couple matches throughout the season that I, or “we” if it was doubles, went to a tiebreaker. Whether they ended in a win or a loss, the even challenges were exhilarating to play.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Tennis helped me learn how to work well with others under pressure. Track has helped me push myself and find where my limits are.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I really admired Avery Stilwell during the tennis season. She works hard, plays very impressively, and her personality is great to be around.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan to play some club sports when I go off to college, but I am still deciding exactly what I will do. Before then, I plan on playing plenty of tennis over the summer with some relatives.