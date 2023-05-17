Parents: Ryan and Holly Stilwell
Sports participated in: Tennis, golf
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
First off, it means so much to be nominated amongst such high-level student athletes. Further, it means a great deal to be recognized for the work I have put in the classroom and in sports. I value the culture of Litchfield athletics and what it upholds so being recognized is an honor.
Personal athletic highlight:
My personal athletic highlight was competing at the state level with the girls tennis team during my junior and senior year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
From my participation in Litchfield High School athletics, I have learned a great sense of teamwork and dedication. Throughout the different sports I have participated, teamwork is one of the most important themes present throughout, as is dedication
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is my sister, Sophie Stilwell. Sophie is extremely hardworking in everything she does and I can see this through her participation in sports. Additionally, Sophie helps me to not take too seriously and enjoy the moments we have with our team.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I am planning to focus more on my academics in college, but would love to join a club or intramural sport to continue to be active.