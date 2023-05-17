Parents: Brad Larson and Nicole Larson
Sports participated in: Baseball, football, trap shooting
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
Being nominated for Athlete/ Scholar of the Year means a lot to me and that people are aware and are recognizing my efforts.
Personal athletic highlight:
My favorite part of my high school athletics is when our football team would go to SDSU in the summer for a camp and we got to stay in the dorms with a roommate. I found it as a great way to get to know my teammates and to come together as a team. But if I had to choose a highlight it would be when I was playing middle linebacker on defense at SDSU and we played a city team and I got dang near every tackle in our scrimmage and our defense didn’t allow them to get a yard.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
The biggest thing that I have learned in my participation at Litchfield High School is that if you start your game off really bad and are down by a good amount you should never give up and that you can always come back if you give your full effort.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire the most would have to be Wyatt Larson. Wyatt and I got really close during his senior year and my junior year of football. We both were on the line for offense and middle linebackers for defense. Wyatt helped give me the mentality to not be afraid of anyone or to get hit and hit everyone as hard as you can.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I am going to a tech school after high school but I am planning to join and play on some intramural teams up in Bemidji.