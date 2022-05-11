Parents: Donovan and Brenda Prahl
Sports participated In: Tennis, Boys Basketball Stats, and Softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? Being nominated for this award is a great honor I truly cherish and am grateful for, because it would not have been attained without the help of my coaches, teachers, and teammates over the years who have helped me throughout high school to achieve and exceed the goals I set for myself in regards to my academics and athletics.
Personal athletic highlight: Receiving the opportunity to compete and get third at state with my doubles partner, Kylie Michels, and second place with my team to end my career against the best competition in the area.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? One cannot expect anything to be given to them easily without any devastating lows either mentally and or physically among the highs in your career. You have to work hard every single day like it is your last and show up with a positive and determined attitude to be better than you were the day before. The time we have is not guaranteed, which is why we should never ever take a day for granted with our teammates and coaches, and always be willing to put in the extra work not only for ourselves but for the team as a whole.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I most admire and am proud to play alongside is my sister, Karlee Prahl. She has continually shown up to each and every practice and game, whether that be in tennis or softball, ready to play and improve. She puts in hours in the offseason to become a better athlete, and never gives up even when she's down. Although she is my younger sister, she truly does motivate me to continually push myself to not only be a better player but person.
Any athletic plans after high school? I plan to play softball at Martin Luther College and to also be involved in other intramural sports in the area.