Parents: Nick and Sarah Besemer
Sports participated in: Baseball, hockey
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It means a lot to be nominated. I have put in a lot of time not only in my athletics but my school work at home.
Personal athletic highlight:
Playing in the state hockey tournament my sophomore year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned many things from participating in athletics and also my teammates. I have learned to manage my time with having to keep up my grades in school. I have also learned how to be a leader in a group. I have learned many other valuable lessons in sports, but these are just a few big ones.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I would say Braden Olson. I have been good friends with Braden since we were young. We’ve played hockey with each other our whole lives. Being around him, you gain passion for the sport as he gives off so much. He also is a very good leader and also brings up the room.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan on attending Century College to play baseball.