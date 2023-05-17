Parents: Wendy and Al Resmen
Sports participated in: Volleyball, golf
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
To be nominated for Athlete of the Year/ Scholar of the year means a lot to me. I feel proud of myself for my accomplishments academically and athletically. I feel thankful for the opportunities I have been given through my school, athletic programs, and my community. All of my coaches and teachers have dedicated so much time to my success and I greatly appreciate them.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
My most memorable athletic moment at LHS was my senior year of volleyball. It was our first game of the season, and it was a home game. We were playing Hutchinson and we swept them in three sets. Our coach, Mr. Swenson, was so proud of us and it was the first time he could remember that he had coached a team that beat Hutch. It was a great way to start our season, and it was an accurate representation of the successful season we had all year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Through my participation in athletics at Litchfield High School, I have learned dedication, discipline and leadership. Dedication and discipline are important to achieve the goal you’re working towards. No team or individual will be successful without the effort which goes into reaching a goal. Relationships on a team are important and this is where I have learned to use my leadership. Once I was an upperclassmen on varsity, I knew it was important to welcome the underclassmen to the team and allow for them to feel comfortable.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire would be Kaity Kusler. She is the only person I was a teammate with in both sports. Her dedication to her sports was inspiring. You could find her on the course every weekend, and she played club teams to keep her volleyball skills sharp. She worked very hard for the opportunities she achieved, and as a friend and teammate I have learned a lot from her.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will participate in events such as intramurals and clubs for volleyball.