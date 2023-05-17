Parents: Jared and Mollie Taber
Sports participated in: Hockey and Baseball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It is an honor to be nominated. I was lucky enough that my parents began involving me in sports at an early age. I began to love sports and met so many friends this way. To be nominated as a senior is a great way to end my athletic career at Litchfield.
Personal athletic highlight:
Making it to the State Tournament for hockey in 2021, and playing at the X. Even though it was COVID, it was so much fun.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned how to work as a team, and that to be a part of a team means I have to not be selfish. Winning is the ultimate goal, but there is so much more to the game than winning. I have learned a lot about sportsmanship.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Braden Olson. He’s always positive and is a leader in all ways. He is always there to “pick up” any players that need it, and he has always encouraged me. We have played hockey together since the beginning and I’m going to miss being on the ice with him.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I am attending UND, and plan to play any intramural sports I can. I would love to join club hockey if possible.