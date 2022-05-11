Parents: Ashley and Tracy Huhn.
Sports participated in: Throughout High School, I have participated in swimming, girls basketball managing and golf. Apart from these, I have participated in softball, basketball and tennis.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? To me, this nomination is an honor because it represents all of my academic and athletic accomplishments.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight was earlier this swimming season at the section meet. I swam freestyle in our medley relay and we podiumed.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? By participating in athletics at Litchfield High School, I have learned many important skills. My sports have made me timely, responsible, dedicated and overall, a leader for my younger teammates.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I admire most is Holly Lagergren. We have been swimming together since seventh grade, and she is one of the most hard-working athletes I know. She has taught me to keep pushing even when the work gets exhausting. Holly never fails to be a leader for others and I commend her for her positive attitude.
Any athletic plans after high school? I do not currently have any athletic plans for after high school.