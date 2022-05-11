Parents: Chad and Jennifer Steinhaus
Sports participated in: Cross Country, Wrestling, Track & Field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year: It is both a privilege and an honor to be nominated for this award. It feels like all the hard work has paid off by getting recognition from others for my work.
Personal athletic highlight: Winning ninth grade state in wrestling, upsetting ranked opponents, and coming back every year stronger and better than the year before.
What have you learned from our participation in athletics at Litchfield High School: That through sports everyone truly does become a family, and unforgettable memories are made through sports. Sports build character in people and help you prepare for life’s challenges.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? Jude Link, he is living proof that if you work hard at anything, you can be successful in it.
Any athletic plans after high school? None, just exercising and weight lifting to stay active.