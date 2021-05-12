Ella Hansen
Parents names: Stephanie and Darin Hansen
Sports Participated In: Hockey and Track and Field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
Having spent four years in Litchfield high school athletics, I have gotten to know all the great athletes my grade has. Being nominated in the midst of all these great athletes is a great honor.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
My personal Athletic Highlight is in hockey, when I scored the only goal against Holy Family.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned many life lessons through my time in Litchfield athletics. The lesson I will carry with me forever is teamwork. Through athletics I have learned how to be a good teammate and how to work with everyone around me.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire the most is Alyssa Olson. She is a great teammate and hockey player. She was always a positive person on the bench.
Any athletic plans after high school? No.