Parents: John and Jolene Baseman
Sports participated in: I participate in two amazing sports. I have danced since I was in preschool and finished my senior year as a captain for the Litchfield dance team. I also throw shot put and discus for the track and field team!
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I am beyond grateful for this opportunity! I have a great passion for my sports and how far I have come within the years. Nomination is incredible and I am proud to represent the Litchfield Danceline and Track and Field team.
Personal athletic highlight:
I have danced for 13 years, six of which were competitive along with volunteer time with the younger kids for Dancin’ Dragons. As for track, I am top in the state for shot put and reaching a milestone with discus. I have been competing since seventh grade and have loved the throwing community since.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Not only did I grasp developing skills but I also made life-changing friends along the way. I have learned how to handle school, sports, work, and other after school dedications. I feel I have grown as a student athlete by learning devotion, leadership, and trust.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
One of the brightest, most talented teammates I admire is Jordynn Lindquist. Jordy is a ray of sunshine that can brighten anyone’s path with her humorous personality. Not only is she a spunky character, she is also incredibly strong and such an amazing role model.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will be attending Saint Mary’s University in Winona to become a registered nurse. I am committed to the Saint Mary’s track and field team as a thrower. I am beyond excited to transition as a Cardinal and continue throwing.