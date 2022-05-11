Parents: Nancy and Greg Schultz
Sports participated in: I participated in volleyball and Track and Field all throughout highschool. I also played basketball up until my sophomore year of high school.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? To be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year means the hard work I put in is visible and worthy of an award. I am honored to be nominated for such a special award alongside the people I have grown up with and been teammates with. This shows the talent and hardworking individuals Litchfield has within its community.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight was working hard the summer going into my senior year of high school to be a better athlete for my volleyball team and overall improve my health. In the beginning of the season, I felt healthier and earned a spot playing all-around for our volleyball team and my improvement was visible. Although I had an injury causing me not to participate in half the games of the season, I got to be a part of a great team from another perspective and am forever grateful for that experience as I learned everything happens for a reason.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I have learned the value of appreciating everything I have in Litchfield and to value my time participating in the sports as I never knew when playing would be taken away from me. Through sports, I have been blessed enough to have great coaches that care and appreciate the individuals on the team and not only focus on success, as the game goes deeper than that. I’ve also learned great leadership skills I plan on holding onto in the future that will benefit me in my career.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I admire the most is Lily Osterberg as we played volleyball and ran the 400 together in track and field. I appreciate her hard work and devotion to sports and she is an individual who never cuts corners and always puts 100 percent into all she does. Through the bond we made, I noticed not only was she a crazy talented athlete, she has the sweetest soul and has the best personality.
Any athletic plans after high school? I am going to Ridgewater College and plan to participate in their intramural sports as well as play in a night volleyball league to stay active in the sport. A goal of mine is to coach volleyball someday for a club team and give back to the sport I loved as I made some of my favorite memories at weekend tournaments. Although I am not playing an actual sport in college, I hope to remain active and continue to run and weightlift.