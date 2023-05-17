Parents: Cory and Tina Palmer
Sports participated in: Tennis and Softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I am honored to be nominated because I have put a lot of hard work and dedication into my sports and it is hard juggling being an athlete while trying to maintain good grades in college classes. I feel I have put many hours into my school work and sports and it feels good to be recognized for those accomplishments. I am thankful to be considered for the award!
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
My most memorable athletic moment was my junior year at the tennis section final match. It was our first year with a newer varsity team and we weren’t sure if we would make it back to state. I will never forget when my doubles partner, Sophie Stilwell, and I finished our match, earning our team our fifth point. Seeing the excitement on my teammates’ faces, I knew we must’ve won the match. We won the section final match and it was so exciting knowing we were going back to state and a great memory with my teammates of winning a challenging match.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned many things from Litchfield athletics but some of the most important ones are confidence in myself, to trust others and how to work as a team. Knowing how to work as a team and trust my teammates is a big thing I learned in tennis and softball. It caused me to grow relationships with my teammates and trust them even when we were not playing. I also learned to trust and have confidence in myself, which I now use in my everyday life.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is Ryanna Steinhaus. Ryanna also plays tennis and softball so I have been to countless practices and competitions with her. I admire her positivity and her ability to never give up. I have seen her give it her all in every tennis match and she never stopped playing until the match was over. I admire her strength and ability to lift her teammates up.
Any athletic plans after high school?
No, I plan to play club tennis at Gustavus Adolphus College.