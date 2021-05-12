Kamri Driver
Parents names: Trina and Terry Driver
Sports Participated In: Volleyball and Basketball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I am honored to be nominated for Athlete of the Year. To me, this means to be a leader by example, be a teammate others look up to and can go to for anything on and off the court, and be dedicated to your athletics.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
I have received player of the game for volleyball and basketball. My career high points per basketball game is 21 points and the biggest highlight for me was being recognized as a positive team role model with the Dragon Basketball Award.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Being a part of a team teaches you so many great life lessons such as being a team player, being supportive, how to handle situations calmly and efficiently, being humble, and how being a good teammate is far more important than being the best player on the court.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire most is Lily Osterberg because she is one of the most humble yet phenomenal basketball players and volleyball players on my team. She is an extremely hard worker and is supportive of those around her. She is a quiet leader and shows up everyday wherever she is needed.
Any athletic plans after high school?
Playing Inter-mural athletics.