Landon Wagner

Parents names: Derrick Wagner and Jessica Hruby

Sports Participated In: Football, Track and Field

What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?

I am surprised I was nominated. I am personally honored to be nominated. Personal Athletic Highlight:

Breaking the heavyweight power clean record.

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

I have learned to work with a team and admire something as a group.

Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?

I admire my cousin Dominic Dietel for being another passionate weightlifter at such a young age.

Any athletic plans after high school?

I plan on playing football and participating in track and field at the University of Minnesota Morris.

Tags