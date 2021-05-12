Landon Wagner
Parents names: Derrick Wagner and Jessica Hruby
Sports Participated In: Football, Track and Field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I am surprised I was nominated. I am personally honored to be nominated. Personal Athletic Highlight:
Breaking the heavyweight power clean record.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned to work with a team and admire something as a group.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I admire my cousin Dominic Dietel for being another passionate weightlifter at such a young age.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan on playing football and participating in track and field at the University of Minnesota Morris.