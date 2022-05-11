Parents: Ronald Pofahl and Bridgid Bowers
Sports participated in: Swimming and golf
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?: It is an honor to have the possibility of obtaining such a prestigious award and it would be a privilege to represent our school through both academics and athletic.
Personal athletic highlight: Winning my first race ever during my first year of swimming.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I have learned how to be dedicated to a program and the importance of investing yourself in something and ultimately pushing yourself to your limits in order to achieve great accomplishments.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? I admire my brother because he joined swimming many years before myself, and I could see how hard it was on him, but he always pushed through, and through his determination had many successful years of swimming.
Any athletic plans after high school? While I won’t be on any varsity athletic teams during college, I plan to join clubs of sports I have previously participated in, and possibly expand my experiences by trying new sports.