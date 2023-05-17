Parent: Jessica Kruger
Sports participated in: Cross country, track
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I am grateful to be nominated. Sports have been a substantial part of my life, and it is incredibly sad to see this stage of my life coming to a close. I’m honored to end it with such a nomination.
Personal athletic highlight:
My personal athletic highlight is being a four-sport athlete as a 10h-grader.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Athletics have taught me teamwork, leadership, goal setting, the importance of effort, learning can happen at any point, and hard work is always imperative to success.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I don’t have a specific person in mind, but I always find myself looking up to the seniors. They held the most experience, always encouraged us to perform as best as we could, and they were all really passionate about the sport.
Any athletic plans after high school? N/A