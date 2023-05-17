Parents: Jeff and Susan VanderBeek
Sports participated in: Tennis, golf, trap shooting
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Parents: Jeff and Susan VanderBeek
Sports participated in: Tennis, golf, trap shooting
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
Being nominated for Athlete of the year makes me feel superior. All the hard work throughout the years has paid off.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
When I won a match against a girl in tennis, she had played some hard shots to get back, and I was able to get every shot back which was very impressive for myself.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
It takes time to get to where you want to be. To be good at what you love you need dedication and discipline, nothing happens overnight, that is why you need to work hard to be the best.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Madeline Welte, even though she was not elected to be athlete of the year, she has a positive attitude while playing tennis, and she has the determination to get better whenever she can. She is always playing to the best of her ability and never gives up, even if she is losing.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I enjoy playing golf the most, I do plan on playing the sport in college, and most likely playing it as a hobby when I grow old.