Riley Defries
Parents names: Jackie and Ernie Defries
Sports Participated In: Cross Country and Swimming
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
Knowing I have been recognized for my dedication and discipline in both school and athletics is one of my greatest successes. Being nominated for Scholar-Athlete of the Year gives me an immense sense of pride and a feeling of accomplishment. I have put in hard work bettering my GPA and working towards time improvements in both swimming and cross country. With the help from teachers and Coaches along the way, they helped shape me into the dedicated and driven leader I am today. Putting in the work and people noticing makes me very happy, especially when I earned enough respect to be nominated for a spot as rewarding and unique as Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Thank you so much for the opportunity and the nomination.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
Making varsity my senior year of cross country was one of my greatest self accomplishments as an athlete. I told myself I wanted to be better after my junior season, running over 25-minute 5k’s and not being in the greatest shape. I always tried my best but I lost the discipline that season to do better. That summer I ran every day, focused on my diet, and made discipline one of my biggest character traits. Coming into my senior season, I was running with the varsity pack faster than I ever did before. Once Coach Julie Dengerude called off the list of varsity runners for our first meet I was filled with joy as my name was called. I ran a 5k under 18 minutes by the end of the season. Every meet I tried getting better and ended up accomplishing the greatest accomplishment of my high school sports career.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned the importance of leadership and dedication. Pushing myself to be better every day in practice and pre-season helped drastically improve my performance and even landed me a well-deserved varsity spot in CC. Discipline and hard work pay off in anything thing you do because if you don’t have the mindset that you want to be a better person, nothing will change. Leadership was a key-value I learned as well. Being a swim captain and a veteran on both teams meant me getting the opportunity to be an example for and coach the younger kids to be better. Being a leader and someone people look up to is a very rewarding feeling, and sports helped me grow those skills, which will continue to help me in the future, especially in the workplace.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is senior and a fellow swimmer of mine Ty Movrich. Ty started swimming in junior year with one goal, better himself and try something new. Joining a difficult sport so late on is a big commitment and Ty rocked every moment. He had the mindset of getting better and reaching personal time goals in events, both of which he accomplished. Ty is a hard worker and that is a very admirable thing.
Any athletic plans after high school?
Unfortunately, I am not continuing either varsity sport I participated in during high school. However, I plan on trying something new by joining the CSB/SJU crew rowing team in the fall.