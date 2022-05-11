Parents: Adam and Patty Rick
Sports participated in: I participated in cross country and track and field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? The recognition of my commitments throughout high school means a lot to me. To be nominated for Scholar Athlete of the Year is important to me, I have spent years of dedication to each of my sports. It is cool to see my peers be nominated for this award as well, seeing people excel at things they are passionate about is a one of a kind experience.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight is getting my best time ever at my last cross country meet.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? Throughout my high school career, participating in athletics has taught me time management skills, integrity and perseverance. During my senior year, I learned how to be a leader and what being a leader entails.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I admire the most is Adriana Iverson, she is my running buddy, we push each other to do our best each race.
Any athletic plans after high school? I do not have any athletic plans after high school.