Wyatt Larson
Parents: Amy and Brandon Larson
Sports participated in: I participated in football (9-12) and hockey (9-12)
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? Being nominated for athlete of the year is a huge honor, and I’m humbled to be among the best of my peers. It means the world to me because I have been working very hard throughout my athletic career and it is a reminder that hard work truly does pay off.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight is being awarded the All-Conference MVP title for football and being awarded all-conference honors in both my junior and senior football seasons.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I have learned many things through my career at Litchfield high school. Some of my best friends have been people I would never have expected through sports. I have also been humbled by the competition and learned many hard but major life lessons. Litchfield high school athletics have given me a great platform to build off and expand my personality throughout the rest of my life.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I admire most is Jeremy Greer. Jeremy came into our school not knowing anyone and showed us all a very important thing. HARD WORK. He didn’t play a ton but he never gave up and now he is going to play Division 2 football at SMSU.
Any athletic plans after high school? I am not going to play any sports after high school... besides all the fun intramural sports at the University of North Dakota. GO HAWKS.