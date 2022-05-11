Parents: Daniel and Teresa Kohls
Sports participated in: Football and basketball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? It means a lot for me to be recognized alongside many of my lifelong friends and teammates. I think the number of seniors on our sports teams, particularly football, says a lot about the quality of teammates and people we have in our class.
Personal athletic highlight: The playoff game vs Providence Academy this last football season. Coming back against one of the top ranked teams in the state and Logan’s run to cap it off on the game winning drive is easily my favorite high school sports memory.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? One of my biggest takeaways from this last football season is to not put excessive amounts of pressure on myself. I found that, instead of demanding perfection from myself, playing more relaxed actually improved my performance. I probably wouldn’t have learned this until much later in life if it weren’t for the great teammates and coaches I had throughout high school.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? One teammate I have spent a lot of time with in preparation and during sports seasons who would always push me to be my best is Logan King. From being partners in basketball warm-ups since middle school to lifting over the summer and running routes together afterwards, Logan and I have built a great relationship that has only been strengthened by the high school sports we played together.
Any athletic plans after high school? I don’t plan to play any sports in college — just as many intramurals as I can.