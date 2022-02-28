SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
WRIGHT COUNTY WEST CONFERENCE
Standings
Team;Conference;All
Annandale;12-0;21-2
Rockford;12-2;22-3
Glencoe-Silver Lake;8-5;17-8
Watertown-Mayer;7-5;17-7
New London-Spicer;5-7;12-11
Litchfield;5-9;11-15
Dassel-Cokato;3-10;9-16
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted;0-14;4-20
Thursday results
Rockford 75, Litchfield 49
Annandale 72, Dassel-Cokato 49
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59
Rockford 75, Litchfield 49
Rockford 34 41 — 75
Litchfield 25 24 — 49
ROCKFORD — Blake Johnson 0, Nolan Perry 12, Henry Skinner 23, Caleb Richards 5, Sam Zilmer 12, Derek Pepin 15, Cole Tauber 0, Avery MacDonald 3, Elliot Colton 0, Logan Eisentrager 3, Carter Edwards 0. Totals: FG 31-59, FT 6-10, PF 23.
LITCHFIELD — Logan King 8, Jack McCann, Tanner Kohls 2, Alex Draeger 9, Beau Weseloh 11, Blake Aller 1, Tucker Liestman 0, Creighton Huhner 3, Caleb Hoffman 4, Dom Dietel 11, Elijah Schacherer 0. Totals 16-51, FT 13-27, PF 15.
Friday results
Litchfield 51, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Watertown-Mayer 68, Dassel-Cokato 47
Annandale 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41
Rockford 85, New London-Spicer 56
Litchfield 51, HLWW 46
Litchfield 28 23 — 51
HLWW 23 23 — 46
LITCHFIELD — Logan King 3 (6 assists), Jack McCann 0, Tanner Kohls 4, Alex Draeger 18, Beau Weseloh 6 (4 assists), Blake Aller 5, Dom Dietel 12 (9 rebounds), Elijah Schacherer 3. Totals: FG 17-38 (8-16 3-pointers), FT 9-14, PF 14.
HLWW — Preston Helgeson 14, Andrew Fasching 0, Chase Deiter 0, Cole Gilberg 0, Ethan Fieck 2, Mason Mochinski 11, Drew Burau 14 (9 rebounds), Zachary Murphy 5. Totals: FG 15-44 (6-19 3-pointers), FT 10-13, PF 15.
Monday’s game
Annandale at New London-Spicer
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 3AA NORTH SUBSECTION
Quarterfinals
Litchfield 45, Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 42
West Central 60, Minnewaska 39
New London-Spicer 72, Paynesville Area 43
Montevideo 65, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 65
SECTION 3AA SOUTH SUBSECTION
Quarterfinals
Luverne 56, Redwood Valley 15
Jackson County Central 84, St. James 60
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Windom 40
Fairmont 71, Pipestone Area 58
Litchfield 45, Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 42
MACA 13 29 — 42
Litchfield 16 29 — 45
MACA — Meredith Carrington 14, Maddy Grove 13, Cate Kehoe 7, Lilly Knohlock 2, Sydney Dietz 3, Kaylee Harstad 3.
LITCHFIELD — Ryanna Steinhaus 4, Greta Hansen 8, Izzy Pennertz 8, Maggie Boerema 20, Morgan Falling 5, Adallia Bruning 0, Olivia Olson 0.
BOYS HOCKEY
SECTION 2A
FIRST ROUND, Tuesday
Hutchinson 6, Breck 3
Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Bloomington Kennedy 3
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
Minneapolis 5, Hutchinson 1
Providence Academy 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3
Orono 2, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1
Delano 6, Mound Westonka/Water-Mayer 2
SEMIFINALS
Saturday at St. Louis Park
Minneapolis 5, Providence Academy 1
Delano 2, Orono 1 OT
FINALS
Wednesday at St. Louis Park
QUARTERFINAL
Thursday at Plymouth Ice Center
Providence Academy 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1 2 0 — 3
Providence Academy 3 1 3 — 7
First period: 1. LDC, Keyton Johnson (Daniel Estrada, Gavyn Lund) 2:15; 2. Providence, Johnny Hendrickson (Andrew Vos) 13:04; 3. Providence, Andrew Owen (Louie Wehman, Sammy Lewis) 13:43; 4. Providence, Wehmann (unassisted) 16:22. Penalties: Josh Mogeni, Providence, interference 2:18.
Second period: 5. LDC, Johnson (Lund) 3:46; 6. Providence, Hendrickson (John Reller, Jack Anderson) 4:37; 7. Connor Taber (unassisted) 8:27. Penalties: Nick Damberg, Providence, tripping 4:54; Johnson, LDC, tripping 8:46.
Third period: 8. Providence, Owen (Sammy Lewis, Wehmann) 3:38; 9. Providence, Wehmann (Lewis, Owen) 11:33; 10. Povidence, Reller (Anderson, Lewis) 13:14. Penalties: Charlie Peterson, Providence, slashing 5:29; Natie Miest, Providence, interference 8:40.
Shots on goal: LDC 11-9-6—26; Providence Academy 8-11-14—33.
Goalies: Travis Halonen, LDC, 36 saves; Nate Miest, Providence, 23 saves.
WRESTLING
SECTION 3AA INDIVIDUAL TOURANMENT
SATURDAY AT MONTICELLOW HIGH SCHOOL
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield results
106 pounds
Round 1 — Ivan Lapointe (Big Lake) technical fall over Anton Cox (DCL) 16-1; Consolation Round 1 —Cox (DCL) bye; Consolation Round 2 —Kameron Moscho (Rocori) pinned Cox (DCL) 2:25.
120 pounds
Round 1 — Victor Franco (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Franco (DCL) pinned Tyler Wilhelmi (Foley) 2:50; Semifinal — Noah Gindele (Annande/Maple Lake) decision over Franco (DCL) 6-2); Consolation semifinal — Franco (DCL) pinned Timothy Kohl (Princeton) 3:02; Third place — Franco (DCL) pinned Cash Stortz (Big Lake) :40.
126 pounds
Round 1 — Gabe Nelson (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Nelson (DCL) major decision over Drew May (Becker) 11-3; Semifinal — Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis) pinned Nelson (DCL) 3:34; Consolation semifinal — Nelson (DCL) pinned James Kohl (Princeton) 2:58; Third place — Nelson (DCL) sudden victory over Quinn McCalla 2-0; True second — Christian Noble (Big Lake) pinned Nelson (DCL) :17.
132 pounds
Round 1 — Kyle Halstensen (St. Francis) pinned Wyatt Decker (DCL) 2:40; Consolation Round 1 — Decker (DCL) bye; Consolation Round 2 — Adan Schmidt (Spectrum) pinned Decker (DCL) 2:55.
138 pounds
Round 1 — Isaac Stead (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Zach Pribyl (A/ML) pinned Stead (DCL) 2:15; Consolation Round 2 — Stead (DCL) medical forfeit over Issac Mileiczak (Foley); Consolation Round 3 — Luke Hemmesch (Rocori) pinned Isaac Stead (DCL) 1:44.
145 pounds
Round 1 — Devin Steinhaus (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Steinhaus (DCL) dec. Ethan Duncombe (Becker) 8-3; Semifinal — Dillon Browen (Big Lake) dec. Steinhaus (DCL) 4-1; Consolation semifinal — Steinhaus (DCL) maj. dec. Cole LaFave (A/ML) 11-2; Third place — Evan Moscho (Rocori) maj. dec. Steinhaus (DCL) 15-2.
152 pounds
Round 1 — Chase Housman (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Mason Doucette (Becker) pinned Housman 1:23; Consolation round 2 — Jake Vassar (A/ML) dec. Housman (DCL) 8-6.
160 pounds
Round 1 — Jude Link (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Link (DCL) tech fall over Bo Beucler (Monticello) 19-3; Semifinal — Jude Link (DCL) dec. Tyler Dehmer (Big Lake) 15-8; First place — Joe Gardas (Zimmerman) dec. Jude Link (DCL) 8-5; True second — Link (DCL) dec. Adam Jurek (Becker) 4-2.
170 pounds
Round 1 — Sam Marx (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Marx (DCL) pinned Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (Princeton) 1:51; Semifinal — Johnathon Murphy (Big Lake) dec. Marx (DCL) 14-10; Consolation semifinal — Alex Fearing (Monticello) dec. Marx (DCL) 5-4; Fifth place — Marx (DCL) pinned Alex Klatt (A/ML) 1:41.
182 pounds
Round 1 — Tate Link (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Link (DCL) pinned Mason Bauer (Monticello) 1:22; Semifinal — Link (DCL) dec. Mason Orth (Rocori) 7-3; First place — Link (DCL) pinned Cole Ackerman (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 1:53.
195 pounds
Round 1 — Hayden Hoernemann (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Hoernemann (DCL) maj. dec. Aiden Mcholski (Foley) 17-5; Semifinal — Hoernemann (DCL) pinned Aiden Pardino (Zimmerman) 3:18; First place — Hoernemann (DCL) dec. Kaden Olson (Princeton) 9-2.
220 pounds
Round 1 — Spencer Henke (DCL) bye; Quarterfinal — Henke (DCL) bye; Semifinal — Henke (DCL) dec. Dylan Kolby (Becker) 6-2; First place — Grady Minnerath (Rocori) pinned Henke (DCL) 1:01.
285 pounds
Round 1 — Brendan Rokala (DCL) pinned Kevin Boeke (Princeton) 5:18; Quarterfinal — Rokala (DCL) pinned James Englund (St. Francis) 3:03; Semifinal — Bryce Kuschel (Becker) dec. Rokala (DCL) 1-0; Consolation semifinal — Rokala (DCL) pinned Boeke (Princeton) 1:09; Third place — Rokala (DCL) won tiebreaker o ver Kane Lapointe (Big Lake 4-1.