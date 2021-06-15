The Litchfield softball team’s dream of their first state tournament appearance in more than 25 years ended one win short.
A Pipestone team on the brink rallied back through the loser’s bracket, then swept two games — winning 5-2 and 8-3 — from the Dragons in the Section 3AA finals Thursday at Schwan Regional Amateur Sports Complex in Marshall to earn a spot at state that Litchfield seemed destined for. It is Pipestone’s fifth consecutive state tournament appearance.
Litchfield finished the season 18-8 overall, while Pipestone improved to 25-3.
Litchfield reached the final with a thrilling extra-inning win over St. James in the semifinals two days earlier, but couldn’t hold that momentum against Pipestone, which beat St. James in an elimination game to move into the final.
The first game of the section final started the way Litchfield supporters would have hoped, with the Dragons taking an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Pipestone put up two runs in the top of the third, Litchfield rallied to tie things up in the bottom of the inning.
From there, though, Pipestone took control. The Arrows got a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to seal the win.
Litchfield was led offensively by Sydney McCann and Emma DeWolf, who both collected two hits. McCann also scored twice, while DeWolf drove in a run. Avery Stilwell punched out an RBI double, and Janessa Olson had a triple for the Dragons.
Junior righthander Taylor Draeger took the loss for the Dragons despite scattering six hits and striking out three.
Pipestone wrapped up its fifth straight state tourney appearance by claiming the second game of the finals 8-3.
The end of the season was disheartening for the Dragons, who had done the little things right to claim a 2-1 win over St. James in the section semifinals June 8.
DeWolf singled home the winning run in the eighth inning to lift the Dragons to the victory at Marshall.
Draeger pitched a strong game for Litchfield, scattering six hits and striking out seven.
Outside of DeWolf’s winning RBI, the biggest moment for the Dragons may have come in the bottom of the seventh. St. James had runners on second and third with no outs, but the Dragons’ defense came up with the plays it needed to end the threat and push the game into extra innings.
Draeger struck out the next batter for the first out of the seventh, then the Dragons turned a double play to end the inning. Sophomore Liv Holmgren caught a blooper to left field —which the St. James runner on third thought was going to fall in for a hit and headed home — and Holmgren fired to third for the threat- and inning-ending double play.
DeWolf finished the game with three hits and two RBI. She drove home Grace Braaten with the Dragons’ first run with a first-inning single. Her smash to left field in the top of the eighth allowed Sydney McCann, who had walked, to score all the way from first base.