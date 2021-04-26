Litchfield softball coach Luke Braaten has spent a lot of time with members of 2021 team.
In fact, many of them have been under his coaching since they were 10 years old, a fact that gives the coach some advantages.
“They know exactly what I want,” Braaten said Friday after the Dragons’ 10-0 win over New London-Spicer. “Those seniors have been through it all. I mean, I didn’t even have to tell them what to do defensively. Or what I want offensively, you know, they’re just … they know, and it’s just a matter of teaching some of the new juniors, and in some cases sophomores, and getting them up to speed.”
Just as the players know what the coach wants, so too the coach believes he knows at least one thing the players want this season.
After winning the Wright County Conference championship in 2019, and with a deep, experienced lineup returning last season, Litchfield seemed on the cusp of something special. Until the pandemic happened, that is, and the entire season was canceled.
“Last season was tough,” Braaten said. “That was tough to see that group of seniors … they had high expectations last year for this team. And they all knew it. The lineup was stacked.
“So, now, the girls talk about redemption,” Braaten said. “That’s what they’re playing for. That was kind of one of their taglines. They said that ‘we want redemption. We want to win. We want to do it because we couldn’t do it last year.’”
They certainly seem to have started this season with that purpose in mind, posting a 3-1 record through the first five games. Their only loss was a surprising 10-1 loss to Annandale April 20. But the Dragons rebounded quickly from that, racking up a couple of five-inning wins later in the week – 11-0 over Watertown-Mayer Thursday, followed by Friday’s win over New London-Spicer.
Leading the way has been a group of five seniors, who play key roles at the plate and on defense.
Shortstop Sydney McCann powered the Dragons’ win over Watertown-Mayer, slapping a home run and a double while driving in three runs and scoring twice. It was catcher Avery Stilwell and center fielder Janessa Olson both hit home runs in Friday’s win. Third baseman Emma DeWolf was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI against New London-Spicer, and second baseman Kristin Foley had a hit and drove in a run in both games.
“Well, you’ve got a bunch of girls that love to play softball,” Braaten said when asked to expound on the senior class. “They love to have fun. And when you’re having fun, everything’s more relaxed. You start winning. Now it’s even more fun, right? It’s just a snowball effect with them.”
Underclassmen also will play key roles for the Dragons this season, starting with junior Taylor Draeger, Litchfield’s No. 1 pitcher. After a tough outing against Annandale, in which she surrendered 11 hits, Draeger came up strong and allowed only four hits total between Watertown-Mayer and New London-Spicer.
“She’s pitching really well,” Braaten said. “She’s mixing her pitches, she’s keeping the hitters off balance. She’s just done a really nice job so far, throwing strikes and getting ahead.”
Junior outfielder Britney Prahl, and sophomores Izzy Pennertz, Ryanna Steinhaus and Liv Holmgren are expected to be key contributors, as well.