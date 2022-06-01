Litchfield came up just short of a return to the Section 3AA championship game as it fell to Luverne 3-1 in the elimination bracket final Tuesday at the Marshall Softball Complex.
Litchfield reached the elimination bracket final by outlasting Dassel-Cokato 5-4 in eight innings earlier Tuesday. The win over D-C avenged a 4-1 loss to the Chargers in the second round of the section tournament.
Luverne will play defending section champion Pipestone Area in the finals at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Marshall Softball Complex. A second game, if needed, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. Pipestone Area needs to win just once to return to state for a sixth consecutive year.
Litchfield played Pipestone Area for the Section 3AA championship in 2021, with Pipestone taking two from the Dragons in the finals, 5-2 and 8-3.
Litchfield finishes this season with a 12-14 record.