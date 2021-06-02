Taylor Draeger tossed a no-hitter to lead Litchfield to a 10-0 win over Dassel-Cokato, capping an impressive day of work by the Dragons in the opening rounds of the Section 3AA-North softball tournament Thursday in Litchfield.
The second-seeded Dragons opened the day with a 15-0 win over Minnewaska in a first-round tournament game, then met Dassel-Cokato, seeded third, in the subsection semifinal.
Litchfield, 16-6, advances to the subsection final to meet No. 1-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at 11 a.m. Saturday at Morris. The two teams met just last week in a regular-season tilt, with Litchfield earning a 6-0 win at Morris.
Draeger, a junior right-hander, pitched parts of both of Litchfield's wins Tuesday. She went two innings against Minnewaska, recording five strikeouts and earning the win, then went the distance — a 10-run rule shortened five innings — to lock up the win over Dassel-Cokato.
Litchfield collected 11 hits and benefited from five Dassel-Cokato errors.
Sydney McCann led the way for the Dragons, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Avery Stilwell, Emma DeWolf and Britney Prahl had two hits each for Litchfield, with DeWolf driving in four runs and Stilwell two.
The Dragons ended any playoff drama early against Minnewaska as they scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Stilwell paced the Dragons at the plate, collecting three hits and driving in four runs. McCann added two hits, three RBI and two runs scored.