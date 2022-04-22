Norwood Young American broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth on the way to a 9-1 win over Litchfield Thursday at Civic Arena field.
NYA scored in the top of the first, but Litchfield got a run of its own in the bottom of the inning when Ryanna Steinhaus scored from third on senior catcher Britney Prahl’s sacrifice fly.
The Dragons could not push any more runs across, however. They managed just three hits in the contest, singles from Steinahus, Cam Iverson and Kaitlyn Palmer.
Litchfield fell to 0-4 on the season, having lost to Dassel-Cokato 4-0 on Tuesday.
Litchfield plays at Watertown-Mayer at 4:30 p.m. today.