Litchfield Fire Department’s ninth annual softball tournament will be played Friday through Sunday at the city softball complex on North Gilman Avenue.
The tournament normally runs in conjunction with Watercade, but even though Watercade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the softball tournament will go on, with a field of up to 32 teams.
“These are unprecedented times with the recent happenings of COVID 19,” the department posted on Facebook this past weekend. “The LFD is taking many steps during this time to make things as safe as possible for the players and their families, the volunteers that make this happen, and the fans who look forward to this event every summer.”
The department is working with the city’s public works department to add seating to allow for social distancing.
The tournament also will feature something new this year — several food trucks from Miller Concessions out of Foley. The trucks will be “strategically placed” around the softball complex and Litchfield Civic Arena with social distancing in mind, according to the fire department post.
“We encourage fans to come out and enjoy some top competition softball and enjoy the weekend!” the post read. “However, we ask that we all do our part to stay safe during this time.”