Avery Stilwell was an impenetrable wall in goal as she led Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to a 1-0 overtime win over New Ulm Nov. 26.
Stilwell stopped all 45 shots that came at her in the game. New Ulm dominated in that department, firing 18 shots in the second period and 16 more in the third.
But the Dragons took back control in what was a short overtime period, outshooting New Ulm 5-1.
And Sophia Hillmann gave LDC the win with a goal just one minute into the period, scoring off an assist from sophomore Adriana Iverson.
The Dragons, 5-1, were scheduled to play a home game Tuesday against Delano/Rockford, and then face Marshall in a home game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Litchfield/DC 1, New Ulm 0 (Nov. 26)
LDC …….. 0 0 0 1 — 1
New Ulm … 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First period: No goals
Second period: No goals
Third period: No goals
Overtime: 1. LDC—Sophia Hillmann (Adriana Iverson) 1:00
PP: LDC 0/2; New Ulm 0/2
Shots: LDC 25 (7-7-6-5); New Ulm 45 (10-18-16-1)
Saves: LDC—Avery Stilwell 45/45; NU—Ava Brennan 24/25