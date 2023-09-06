Jeff Wollin enjoys telling stories, a trait he’s honed during a lifetime of hanging around baseball dugouts.
He shared a string of baseball-related tales on a recent afternoon as he discussed his impending induction into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame, when he will join four other members of the Litchfield Blues organization in the state’s shrine to town team baseball.
“It’s surprising,” Wollin said of the honor, which will take place during a ceremony Sept. 16 at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. “I know there are plenty of guys I’ve played with and played against that are probably more deserving of being in there as a player.”
Wollin’s town ball playing career spanned 30 years — from his start as a 16-year-old shortstop for his hometown Waconia Lakers to its conclusion as a 46-year-old pitcher with the Litchfield Blues.
During a loquacious narrative that lasted nearly 90 minutes, he ticked off the 12 teams he played for and enthusiastically shared sometimes-humorous and sometimes-heartwarming stories as they popped into his mind.
But when asked what kept him playing for three decades, traveling to and playing in small towns across a good portion of the southern half of the state, and making 11 state tournament appearances, all while pursuing a high school teaching and coaching career and helping to raise a family, Wollin needed just three words.
“It was fun,” he said.
Full stop, as if that’s all he needed to say.
Prodded to expound, Wollin eventually did.
“When I think about playing baseball, playing town team … I always looked forward to playing, and it just kept being fun,” he said. “For 30 years, it was just, I can’t imagine not doing it. It was fun to play. I enjoyed the guys and the competition, and just had fun playing ball. But, yeah, that’s it, in a nutshell. It was fun.”
Wollin’s eyes lit up while he recounted his early playing days, being on the same team with his older brother, Dave, who played first base with the Waconia Lakers when Jeff joined the team. Four years younger, Wollin said, joining the Lakers gave him his first opportunity to play organized ball with his older brother — a bonding experience he still cherishes.
“Coming up through school and everything, if I was playing Little League, he was playing Babe Ruth, or if I was playing Legion, he was at high school, or if he was on the varsity, I was junior high,” Wollin said. “And so, when I was 16 and he was 20, that was the first time we could (play on the same team).”
After a season with the Waconia Lakers, the Wollin brothers took their talents to the St. Boni Saints where they played together for four seasons until Dave Wollin took a teaching job in Pine City, while his little brother, still attending school at Mankato State University, stayed around the Waconia area for another year.
“We kind of went our separate ways there,” Wollin said. “And you know, that was the last time we ever played together. That was something I don’t think I appreciated at the time, but looking back, it was kind of cool. We had five years where we could actually be teammates.”
During their time with St. Boni, the Wollin brothers were part of a team that was the epitome of small-town baseball, with a lineup consisting primarily of three families. The team was managed by Corky Gothmann — a Hall of Fame inductee in 2004, now deceased — whose three sons played on the team, while another pair of brothers also played for the Saints. The Gothmann boys played second, shortstop and catcher, putting Jeff Wollin at third base and his brother at first.
“Basically, the whole infield was two families for about four years, and we had a couple other brothers who played in the outfield, so we had seven out of our nine guys were three sets of brothers,” Wollin said, smiling at the recollection. “We were pretty young, and we took a few lumps, but we got better.
“Dave will tell you, he saved me and the rest of the guys a lot of errors at first base, because he was pretty good at picking the ball out of the dirt, and our wild arms occasionally weren’t right on the money,” he added.
His arm became more accurate, however, and it became what Wollin was perhaps best known for in the last decade or so of his playing career. He developed into a pitcher who was not overpowering, but who knew how to hit his spots and work efficiently. He claims to have had an arsenal of just two pitches, fastball and curve. Some who played against him would swear there were more, but Wollin said that’s only because of the variety of arm angles from which he threw his two pitches.
Whatever the case, Wollin was effective. Statistics are a bit fuzzy for some of his stops, including Litchfield, but he believes he’s likely the leader in every major pitching category for the Blues.
And there are some things he remembers with great clarity. Like needing just 75 pitches to earn a complete-game victory over Regal while playing with the Litchfield Blues. Or earlier in his career, playing with the Worthington Cubs, when he needed 76 pitches for a nine-inning win. Then there was the 63-pitch, seven-inning gem for the Blues over St. Anthony.
“There wasn’t a lot of strikeouts,” Wollin said of those games. “They hit the ball … but it was a matter of everything kind of falling together and guys hitting the ball at people.”
There is one particular strikeout, however, that will live in Wollin lore forever. It’s one of those stories he can’t escape, both because of its novelty and its athletic significance. It’s when he struck out former Oakland A’s and Minnesota Twins catcher Terry Steinbach, who after retiring from the majors played with his hometown New Ulm Kaiserhoff. The Blues played host to New Ulm in the early 2000s, and Wollin was on the mound, getting Steinbach on a swinging third strike.
“I’ve got more notice out of that than anything,” Wollin said, chuckling and shaking his head. “There are still people who will mention it. I have an old college friend (who), whenever he sees me, makes a point of introducing me to somebody so he can say, ‘Hey, you know, he struck out Terry Steinbach.’ And then he’ll go tell that story.”
The 2000 postseason with the Litchfield Blues provides plenty of memories, as well. Wollin remembers playing Hinckley in Fairfax, and the Blues being down to their last out with a runner on. The Litchfield batter lifted a fly ball to shallow center field, with a season-ending out a near certainty. Somehow the ball popped out of the center fielder’s glove, the tying run scored, and the Blues went on to win the game. Then they reeled off four more wins.
“We were one catch from being eliminated,” Wollin said.
He witnessed some incredible individual efforts by other players, like Eddie Estrada’s two home run, two double outburst in a state tournament game.
And an unusual individual effort of his own.
“I found a ball I was looking for the other day (from a game) where I was the winning pitcher, and I also got the save in the game,” Wollin said, describing how he threw eight innings and was relieved at the start of the ninth, because the Blues had an eight-run lead.
But when the reliever struggled to find the strike zone and the lead had shrunk to just a couple runs, Wollin reentered to retire the last couple of batters.
“So, I got the win and the save,” he said. “I’m sure somebody’s done it (other than him), but you know, kind of unusual.”
Unusual circumstances seem almost commonplace when one listens to Wollin describe career events.
For instance, twice in his career, Wollin was the winning and losing pitcher on the same day in a state tournament.
One came while a draftee with Regal in 1997. Wollin started and went 8 2/3 innings against St. Michael, then was relieved as Regal lost the lead and the winner’s bracket final game. The loss put Regal into an elimination game less than an hour later. With the pitching staff tapped out from a long tournament, Wollin volunteered to start the elimination game.
“Everybody’s arm was sore, and I just said, ‘Well, I’ve only been sitting here 15 minutes. How soon are they going to start?’ They said about another 30 minutes or so, so I said, ‘I can stay warm that long,’” Wollin said.
As he recalls, he threw a few innings, and a relievers-by-committee approach got Regal the way for the win, and Wollin was the pitcher of record.
A similar situation arose in 1987 when he was a Windom draftee. He was credited with a win in relief as Windom beat Sleep Eye. He started the next game that day against Chaska.
“And they were pretty good that year,” Wollin said. “I remember because their first six hitters in the lineup were all lefties, and I was always better against righties than lefties because of the curveball. And they got five runs in the first inning, and they went on to beat us pretty handily.”
Chaska played for the state championship the next day, hanging 22 runs on the opposition.
“I think I held them to 11,” Wollin said with a laugh.
“So, twice in state tournaments, I’ve been a winner and a loser in the same day, which is kind of what baseball is all about,” Wollin said. “You can’t be too high or too low, because it can change in a hurry.”
Stories of the fickle fates of the ballpark add up during a 30-year career, but consistent success does as well. It’s the combination that will get Wollin’s name inscribed next to others in the annals of Minnesota amateur baseball history.
That’s a source of pride for Wollin, who taught business education classes for 32 years at Litchfield Public Schools, and who has coached high school baseball for almost 40 years, the last 32 at Litchfield. But in typical low-key fashion, he says good fortune played a role in his hall of fame playing career.
“Being a teacher, I was able to get summer jobs — summer rec, baseball and coaching VFW (that) were less like a job and more like a hobby,” he said. “You know, there was a time when the Blues, we were playing 40 games a year. I think just my occupation helped allow me to play 30 years, allowed me to play that many games.
“It just kind of all worked out,” he added. “Probably the biggest thing is I’m glad I got to play in all those different places, because I made some really good contacts. I got to play with and against a lot of good people, and some colorful characters, a lot of good nicknames, and different leagues and ballparks. It’s just all so fun.”