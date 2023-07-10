August Swenson, who will be a sophomore at Litchfield High School in the fall, took the lead from the start and cruised to a relatively easy win in the Watercade 4-mile run Saturday.
Swenson, 15, finished the run around Lake Ripley with a time of 23:40.2, more than a minute faster than runner-up Andrew Johnson of Northfield, who clocked in at 24.51.
Swenson was the youngest runner among the top seven in the field, but the eighth- through 11th-place finishers all were in their teens. Judah Allen, 14, took eighth, followed by Max Grabow, 15, Isaac Miller, 16, and Isaac Kalkbrenner, 13. There were 11 runners younger than 20 among the top 20 finishers.
Allison McGraw, 26, was the top women’s finisher, taking sixth-place overall with a time of 26:32.1.
WATERCADE 4-MILE RUN
Saturday
1. August Swenson (Litchfield) 23:40.2, 2. Andrew Johnson (Northfield) 24:51, 3. Michael Bredeson (Grove City) 25:39.6, 4. Samuel Jergens (Delano) 26:01.4, 5. Brett Penk (Watkins) 26:20.8, 6. Allison McGraw (Darwin) 26:32.1, 7. Annie Kopplin (Prior Lake) 27:01.9, 8. Judah Allen (Litchfield) 27:19.7, 9. Max Grabow (Litchfield) 28:20.1, 10. Isaac Miller (Delano) 28:32.3, 11. Isaac Kalkbrenner (Grove City) 28:38.9, 12. Amy Dettman (Waconia) 29:11.2, 13. Daniel Felt (Delano) 29:20, 14. Alexander Chvatal (Litchfield) 29:34.7, 15. Grant Solem (Litchfield) 29:52.1, 16. Michael Lawrence (Litchfield)29:53, 17. Owen Culbertson (Litchfield) 20:42.6, 18. William Carlson (Litchfield) 20:42.6, 19. Kirt Goetzke (Rogers) 20:49.9 20. Edwin Izazaga (Litchfield) 31:17.6,
21. Shelby Dengerud (Grove City) 31:27.9, 22. Stacy Stodeman (Glencoe) 31:34.1, 23. Amanda Marquardt (Litchfield) 31:43.8, 24. Kaity Johnson (Litchfield) 31:49.1, 25. Terry Driver (Litchfield) 31:56, 26. Lacy Hornsby (Phoenix) 32:09.9, 27. Levi Schmidt (Darwin) 32:11.9, 28. Asher Allen (Litchfield) 32:12.5, 29. Bryce Barka (Litchfield) 32:15.9, 30. Chad Johnson (Phoenix) 32:40, 31. Leslie Arnold (Kimball) 32:45, 32. Kathryn Anglin (Maple Lake) 32:46.5, 33. Brooks Helget (Cokato) 32:56.3, 34. Katherine Grabow (Litchfield) 32:56.9, 35. Kyle Bjorkman (Litchfield) 32:58.4, 36. Kyle Bjorkman (Litchfield) 32:58.4, 37. Eli Johnson (Eden Prairie) 34:18, 38. Cheri Hornsby (Phoenix) 34:41.8, 39. Riley Joyer (Litchfield) 34:46.8, 40. Scott Groehler (Litchfield) 34:54.7,
41. Angela Wanningman (Litchfield 35:09.6, 42. Manuel Jasson (Litchfield) 35:31.9, 43. Ty Johnson (Eden Prairie) 35:31.9, 44. Isabella Struck (Litchfield) 35:42.9, 45. Jennifer Siegle (Dellwood) 36:30.7, 46. Aaron Siegle (Dellwood) 36:31, 47. Joseph Carlson (Litchfield) 36:46.3, 48. Jill Sogge (Sauk Center) 36:56.3, 49. Johanna Bjorkman (Litchfield) 37:23.3, 50 Josie Bjorkman (Litchfield) 37:23.7, 51. Ridl Klapotz (Litchfield) 37:51, 52. Rachael Rusch (Grove City) 37:53.4, 53. Kennedy Penk (Watkins) 38:03.8, 54. Jay Johnson (Eden Prairie) 38:29.6, 55. Katie Okland (Willmar) 38:47.7, 56. Tyrisa Lara (Litchfield) 39:13, 57. Lia Caron (Litchfield) 39:20.9, 58. Cassandra Hagen (San Francisco) 39:40, 59. Kris Cervin (Darwin) 40:04, 60. Ben Blomberg (Litchfield) 40:14.5,
61. Iris Kiddij (Duluth) 40:35.3, 62. Aaron Sundmark (Duluth) 40:36.6, 63. Katelyn Cruze (Litchfield) 40:44.9, 64. Andy Letson (Hutchinson) 41:51.1, 65. Anna Felt (Litchfield) 42:06.9, 66. Charlie Benson (Sun City) 43:27, 67. Britney Koch (Litchfield) 43:56.4, 68. Nathan King (Litchfield) 44:19.9, 69. Steve Solem (Litchfield) 44:57.4, 70. Sally Hulbert (Litchfield) 45.24, 71. Chase Revermann (Litchfield) 45:30.4, 72. Adam Bernau (Pine Island) 45:30.9, 73. Jayme Revermann (Litchfield) 46:05.2, 74. Diane Her (Litchfield) 46:05.2, 75. Tamara Joyer (Litchfield) 46:25.2, 76. Deb Ludowese (Crystal) 46:32.5, 77. Jessica Bernau (Pine Island) 46:43.7, 78. Birch Duncomb (Litchfield) 48:06.8, 79. Jennifer Hovey (South Haven) 49:22.9, 80. Abbey Desens (South Haven) 49:23, 81. Barb Felt (Litchfield) 50:29.9, 82. Maria Balbo (Litchfield) 50:30.4, 83. John Mueller (Litchfield) 51:37.2, 84. Ralph Hallquist (Sacramento) 55:17.8, 85. Yogesh Garg (San Francisco) 56:08.9.