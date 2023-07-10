August Swenson, who will be a sophomore at Litchfield High School in the fall, took the lead from the start and cruised to a relatively easy win in the Watercade 4-mile run Saturday.

Swenson, 15, finished the run around Lake Ripley with a time of 23:40.2, more than a minute faster than runner-up Andrew Johnson of Northfield, who clocked in at 24.51.

