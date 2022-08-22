Last season changed the trajectory of the Litchfield girls swimming and diving program.
This year’s Dragons aim to keep things on the upswing.
“It’s definitely a goal to keep winning meets and to keep pushing ourselves individually and our team,” said Lia Caron, a senior who is one of five co-captains for this year’s team. “When we get in the pool, like, I swim for myself, but I’m also thinking about my teammates on my side.”
That kind of team-first mentality is music to coach Tim Hroma’s ears. In his first season as head coach last year, Hroma brought a new approach and higher expectations for a Litchfield team that averaged one dual meet win per season for several years. Last year, the Dragons won four dual meets and had a couple of relay teams within striking distance of qualifying for the state meet.
“The team this year, we feel really good,” Hroma said. “We have high goals this year. I know last year we had very high aspirations. But having those led us to what we did, too.”
Hroma believes the Dragons can take another step or two in elevating the program this season by continuing those high expectations. Getting a relay or two, possibly an individual or two, to the state meet is realistic, he said.
It would be a significant step. Litchfield last sent a swimmer to the state meet in 2015.
“Our ultimate goal is getting a relay to state, or just somebody to state,” junior co-captain Adallia Bruning said. “We were pretty close last year, closer than we’d been in years. So just to get even closer or get there would be our goal, other than to just improve as a team.”
The focus on team is evident by the co-captain structure, with three seniors and two juniors providing the leadership. It’s a larger group than usual, but Hroma says that’s by design.
“Our captain group is huge,” he said. “But every single one of them touches our team a little differently. So, it’s going to be really exciting as long as we get them all — and I think they’re starting to work on it already — to communicate with each other. Once they can start doing that properly, they’re going to be a really good group.”
Joining Caron and Bruning in the leadership team are seniors Alex Carlson and Therese Kulzer and junior Ellie Brown.
Caron will swim individual medley and backstroke events. Bruning swims the distance freestyle events, but could also do some sprints this season, Hroma said.
Kulzer swam distance freestyle events, like the 500 and 200, last season, but she has been working on shorter distances like the 100 this year. Carlson swims sprint freestyle events, in addition to the butterfly and IM. And Brown specializes in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Other swimmers who Hroma expects to compete include Grace Schmidt and Emily Peterson in the breaststroke and junior Adeline Lundin in the butterfly.
Schmidt concentrated on backstroke last season, but Hroma said he will look for her to do more in the breaststroke this season. Peterson, a junior, came on strong in the breaststroke last season, cutting eight seconds from her personal best during the section preliminaries. At 1:14 in the breaststroke, Hroma said, she wasn’t far from the team’s leaders, Holly Lagergren and Maggie Boerema, who graduated at the end of last year.
“We’re hoping Emily’s going to be that breaststroke qualifier (for state) this year,” Hroma said of Peterson, who went to a swim camp in Ohio during the summer to improve her breaststroke skills.
Lunin and Bruning were among the team’s swimmers who attended a swim camp at Minnesota State University Mankato this summer, and Hroma expects both to be greatly improved.
Wright County Conference coaches voted not to have a conference meet this season, which will place even greater emphasis on conference dual meets. A team’s record will play a role in determining how many swimmers earn all-conference, and in what events.
“I think it’ll benefit us,” Hroma said. “We’ll find out. I’m hoping it does, especially if we have five, six wins, it should make a big difference for us. “
He still expects conference leaders to be Hutchinson and Delano, but he believes the Dragons can make their mark during the dual meet season.
“We can legitimately look at the schedule and say, ‘Wow, when it comes to dual meets, we have these five handled.’ You know, not being cocky, but in the sense of, we know what our girls can do and where they are. And unless we have a big sickness, you know, that takes us all down, we’re looking to be in really good shape dual meet-wise for our conference.
“And then this year, we have that mindset that we’re going to break our relay team records in the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay that haven’t been touched since 2012,” he added. “Individually, we’ll see where it goes. We think potentially we could have two or three athletes represent us very well at the state meet as well. It depends if they can get it done at the section meet but we’re in really good shape. So I’m excited.”