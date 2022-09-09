Litchfield won the first seven events, then swam exhibition for the final four, as it cruised to an 85-51 win over Watertown-Mayer Thursday.
“We had some really great swims tonight … for a conference meet, we showed up and sowed out and had a great time,” Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said.
The Dragons got rolling with a 1-2 finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Litchfield’s team of Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson and Ellie Brown raced to a winning time of 2:02.49. Meanwhile, the team of Lia Caron, Brooke Caron, Grace Schmidt and Adallia Bruning finished second in 2:15.35.
Litchfield swept the top three places in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and went 1-2-4 in the 100 and 500 freestyle.
While swimming exhibition, Litchfield scored no points in the final four events, but the Dragons’ times were good enough to win three of the four.
Brown took home first-place finished in the 50 and 100 freestyle, in addition to helping the medley relay team win. She also swam a leg with the 200 freestyle relay team, which swam exhibition but had a time good enough to win.
Bruning took first in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and was part of the runner-up medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Litchfield’s next meet is Tuesday at St. Peter, followed by a home meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, against Dassel-Cokato.
Litchfield 85, Watertown-Mayer 51
200-yard medley relay — 1. Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 2:02.49, 2. Litchfield (Lia Caron, Brooke Caron, Grace Schmidt, Adallia Bruning) 2:15.35.
200 freestyle — 1. Bruning 2:12.65, 3. Ellery Cziok 2:34.1, 4. Kendalyn Miller 2:42.58.
200 individual medley — 1. L. Caron 2:39.49, 2. Schmidt 2:50.28, 4. B. Caron 3:11.97.
50 freestyle — 1. Brown 26.71, 2. Carlson 28.28, 3. Petersen 29.46.
100 butterfly — 1. Lundin 1:07.37, 2. Schmidt 1:23.58, 3. Ella Mahoney 1:37.09.
100 freestyle — 1. Brown 1:00.58, 2. Carlson 1:03.11, 4. Jamiah Taylor 1:09.67.
500 freestyle — 1. Bruning 6:03.49, 2. Cziok 7:25.27, 4. K. Miller 7:28.18.
200 freestyle relay — (exhibition) Litchfield (Lundin, Bruning, Carlson, Brown) 1:51.12, Lichfield (L. Caron, Schmidt, Petersen, Taylor) 2:03.68, Litchfield (Caroline Grabow, B. Caron, Therese Kulzer, Cziok) 2:17.34.
100 backstroke — (ex.) Lundin 1:08.61, Bella Moes 1:24.58.
100 breaststroke — (ex.) Petersen 1:19.04, B. Caron 1:25.81, R. Miller 1:26.92.
400 freestyle relay —(ex.) Lichfield (Taylor, Grabow, K. Miller, Cziok) 4:51.66, Litchfield (T. Kulzer, R. Miller, Moes, Hanson) 5:23.11, Litchfield (Quinn Kulzer, Ariel Pennertz, Leah Wilson, Emma Defries) 5:50.27.