Ellery Cziok swims the 200-yard freestyle during Litchfield's meet against Montevideo Sept. 6. Cziok finished third in the 200 freestyle when the Dragons traveled to Watertown-Mayer Thursday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield won the first seven events, then swam exhibition for the final four, as it cruised to an 85-51 win over Watertown-Mayer Thursday.

“We had some really great swims tonight … for a conference meet, we showed up and sowed out and had a great time,” Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said.