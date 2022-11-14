It was a big day for the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team. Just not quite the day the Dragons had hoped for entering the Section 3A championship Saturday at Hutchinson Middle School.

Litchfield finished sixth in the 11-team field, its best finish in several years, and saw entrants in six events, including all three relay teams, in the finals. The only spot the Dragons fell short was in failing to advance anyone to next week’s State Class A Meet at University of Minnesota.

