It was a big day for the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team. Just not quite the day the Dragons had hoped for entering the Section 3A championship Saturday at Hutchinson Middle School.
Litchfield finished sixth in the 11-team field, its best finish in several years, and saw entrants in six events, including all three relay teams, in the finals. The only spot the Dragons fell short was in failing to advance anyone to next week’s State Class A Meet at University of Minnesota.
Dragons coach Tim Hroma was far from disappointed, however.
“Litchfield had an awesome section meet this year, taking home two individual medals and three relay medals,” Hroma said. “I am so proud of the girls this year and what they have accomplished.”
Delano won the section team title with 493 points, while Litchfield took sixth with 112 points.
As Hroma mentioned, the Dragons climbed the platform three times Saturday afternoon to receive medals for relay competition.
It started with a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The Dragons foursome of Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson and Ellie Brown posted a time of 1:57.33. Though they shaved nearly a half-second off their preliminary time, the team missed the state qualifying time by about four seconds.
A second relay team — Lundin, Adallia Bruning, Carlson and Brown — returned to the medal platform following their sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. The Dragons finished in 1:44.96, about three seconds off the state qualifying time, in a field that saw each of the six teams that finished ahead of them qualify for state.
It was a similar scenario in the 400 freestyle relay, where Brown, Bruning, Carlson and Lundin finished fifth — Litchfield’s highest finish all day — with a time of 3:53.92 missing state qualifying by about nine seconds. Each of the four teams finishing ahead of Litchfield in the event qualified for the state meet.
Litchfield swimmers made two more trips to the medal platform during the meet, as Brown and Lundin both finished top-8.
Brown finished eighth in the 50 freestyle, her time of 25.94 seconds about one second off the state qualifying time and less than three-tenths of a second out of seventh place.
A member of all three Litchfield relay teams, Brown left the pool Saturday with four medals to celebrate.
It was the same for Lundin, who came closest to qualifying for the state meet among Litchfield swimmers Saturday during her swim in the 100 backstroke. Swimming a personal-best time of 1:01.76, Lundin missed the qualifying time by about six-tenths of a second.
One other Litchfield swimmer swam individually during the section meet. Bruning competed in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Her time of 2:06.83 in the 200 freestyle was good for 12th place and was five-hundredths of a second faster than her preliminary time. Her 500 time of 5:44.9 was good for 13th place.
While they missed — barely, in some cases — their long-head goal of a state meet entrant, the Dragons would seem to have much to look forward to after Saturday’s section meet. All but one of the finals competitors will be back next season. While Carlson will graduate, Brown, Bruning, Lundin and Petersen are juniors. In addition, a slate of younger swimmers could be ready to step up to bigger roles with another offseason of training.