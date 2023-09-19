Thirteen-hundredths of a second. The blink of an eye, maybe less.
That’s what kept the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team from its third dual meet win of the season as the Dragons lost to St. Peter 52-49 Sept. 12 at Litchfield High School pool.
It all came down to the final event of the night — the 400-yard freestyle relay — and Litchfield, holding a 46-45 lead through the first 11 events, needed a win. But it didn’t materialize as the Litchfield team of Adeline Lundin, Grace Schmidt, Adallia Bruning and Ellie Brown built an early lead but could not hold off a hard-charging St. Peter group.
St. Peter won with a time of 3:58.36, the Dragons just that blink of an eye behind in 3:58.49.
“Although it was a loss, that was one of the most exciting meets I have witnessed,” Litchfield coach Ashlynn Mattson said. “Lots of tears were shed, but we came out stronger from this.”
The Dragons started strong, the team of Lundin, Emily Petersen, Schmidt and Brown winning the 200 medley relay with nearly a seven-second cushion.
Bruning then gave Litchfield another first-place finish, winning the 200 freestyle. The Dragons senior won in 2:11.17, with more than six seconds separating her from the St. Peter runner-up.
St. Peter turned the tide a bit by taking the top two spots in the 200 individual medley, but Litchfield answered with its own 1-2 finish in the 50 freestyle, where Brown took first (26.45) and Lundin second (26.88).
Litchfield didn’t have a diver competing on varsity, which cleared the way for a seven-point St. Peter sweep in that event. And at the break, St. Peter led 22-17.
The back-and-forth continued through the second half of the meet, as Litchfield picked up wins in the butterfly (Lundin),100 freestyle (Brown), 500 freestyle (Bruning) and breaststroke (Petersen). St. Peter, meanwhile, won the freestyle relay and backstroke.
And it all came down to the final event, Litchfield needing to win the 400 freestyle relay.
For Mattson, however, the loss on the scoreboard was balanced somewhat by the performance of team members.
“These girls showed up and proved that we are capable of great things,” Mattson said. “I am so proud of these girls and their efforts to try and win this meet.”
The Dragons return to the pool for another home meet at 6 p.m. Thursday against Watertown-Mayer.