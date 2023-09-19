Emily Petersen breaststroke

Emily Petersen won the breaststroke and was a member of the Litchfield’s first-place medley relay team in a dual meet with St. Peter Sept. 12.

 FILE PHOTO

Thirteen-hundredths of a second. The blink of an eye, maybe less.

That’s what kept the Litchfield girls swimming and diving team from its third dual meet win of the season as the Dragons lost to St. Peter 52-49 Sept. 12 at Litchfield High School pool.

