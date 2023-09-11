It isn’t only in the final score that one can find wins and losses.
That’s especially true in a swimming and diving meet, where the tally of team points tells only a portion of the story. Take, for instance, Litchfield’s meet with Delano Thursday at the LHS pool.
Going into the meet, the Dragons were a serious longshot, and the final score proved that, with Delano winning the first eight events and leaving the pool with a 61-38 win.
But for first-year coach Ashlynn Mattson, the team score was among the last things to consider. Rather, the overall competition and results in a few individual events took precedence.
“It’s going to help push our girls to race against this kind of competition,” Mattson said poolside after the meet. “We have a relay we want to make it to state, and they ended up beating the Delano team, which shows that they can compete against these good teams. So, this pushes them, essentially.”
The 200-yard freestyle team of Ellie Brown, Emily Petersen, Adallia Bruning and Adeline Lundin swam to a time of 1:48.03 to win the event, finishing six-tenths ahead of Delano’s runner-up team.
That winning time is still about six seconds away from the state-qualifying time, but the meet provided an early-season measuring stick for the Litchfield’s all-senior 200 freestyle team.
“It’s achievable,” Mattson said of the qualifying time. “And it pushed them to drop more time today in that relay, which is awesome.”
Mattson said she also was impressed by Petersen’s swim in the 100 breaststroke. Petersen went out strong, swimming from the lead for about the first half of the race, before being overtaken by Delano’s Mia Dongoske. But her time of 1:15.48 was her best of the season.
“She went out strong, and she held it,” Mattson said. “She’s almost close to the time she achieved at the end of the season last year, so that was one of my favorite races to watch today.”
Litchfield’s 200 medley team of Lundin, Petersen, Grace Schmidt and Brown also swam well, posting a time of 1:59.32. While they finished behind two Delano foursomes the Litchfield group was two seconds out of second and 15-hundredths of a second out of second.
Thursday’s meet was Litchfield’s first dual meet loss after it opened the season with wins over Morris Area Aug. 29 at home, and a win at Montevideo Sept. 5.
Another tough test awaited the Dragons Tuesday as they were host to St. Peter, followed by a meet Thursday at Mound Westonka-Holy Family.
But at this point in the season, Mattson said, she’s happy with her team’s progress.
“We have two wins under our belt, so the girls are just trying to keep winning, keep pushing themselves,” she said. “Tonight, the first thing I saw is, we’re 100 percent capable of doing good things. Second thing is, they are getting better, their underwater (swim) and everything like that. We just have to put in more effort at practice, work on those things.”