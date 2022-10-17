Litchfield finished eighth in the 10-team Section 3A True Team Meet Saturday.
But it wasn’t so much the final score that concerned coach Tim Hroma. Rather, he focused on how the Dragons placed in individual events.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Litchfield finished eighth in the 10-team Section 3A True Team Meet Saturday.
But it wasn’t so much the final score that concerned coach Tim Hroma. Rather, he focused on how the Dragons placed in individual events.
“We did what we came to do today,” Hroma said. “All three relays placed inside the top eight.”
Orono won the meet with 1,893 points, narrowly passing runner-up Delano at 1,877. Litchfield finished with 800.5 points.
Litchfield’s top 200-yard medley relay team of Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson and Ellie Brown finished seventh. The 200 freestyle relay team of Lundin, Adallia Bruning, Carlson and Brown took sixth. And the 400 freestyle relay of Bruning, Brown, Carlson and Lundin was seventh.
Hroma also praised Bruning, who added a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle and 11th-place finish in the 500 freestyle to her relay legs.
“Adallia Bruning continues to dominate as our top scorer,” he said.
The True Team Meet was Litchfield’s third in a week, following dual meets Oct. 11 and Thursday. The Dragons were scheduled to swim their final dual of the season on Tuesday against Albany.
“Four meets in seven days!” Hroma said of the busy string of meets. “Before we get a break to finally focus on the end of our season section meet.”
The Section 3A meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hutchinson Middle School.