Litchfield won nine of 12 events, taking the top two spots in five of those, as it powered past Montevideo 55-45 in a non-conference girls swimming and diving meet Tuesday at the Litchfield High School pool.
“We had a great night tonight in our home pool,” Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said. “Tonight was a lot of fun challenging some girls to step up.”
The Dragons went 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle, with the team of Alex Carlson, Adeline Lundin, Adallia Bruning and Ellie Brown winning in a time of 1:50.5. Litchfield’s runner-up team of Emily Peterson, Jamiah Taylor, Ellery Cziok and Grace Schmidt posted a time of 2:02.84.
Litchfield 200 medley relay team of Lundin, Peterson, Carlson and Brown also took home a win in 1:59.92.
Brown was quadruple winner on the night. In addition to being on two winning relays, the Dragons junior also took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Lundin also tallied four wins, adding first-place finishes in the butterfly and backstroke to the two relay wins.
Peterson won the breaststroke, and Bruning was first in the 200 freestyle to round out Litchfield’s top finishes.
"The second half of the meet, our girls were fire," Hroma said. "Montevideo did a great job challenging us in some of the events and really had a good showing for their young team."
The Dragons swim next at 6 p.m. at Watertown-Mayer.