Adallia Bruning

Adallia Bruning won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events and swam on two winning relay teams to help Litchfield beat Dassel-Cokato Thursday.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield won eight of 12 events, finishing 1-2 in two events, as it topped Dassel-Cokato 56-41 in a Wright County Conference swimming and diving meet Thursday at the LHS pool.

"It was a dog fight in so many ways," Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said. "In the end our girls pulled out a great win and really came together as a team."

