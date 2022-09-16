Litchfield won eight of 12 events, finishing 1-2 in two events, as it topped Dassel-Cokato 56-41 in a Wright County Conference swimming and diving meet Thursday at the LHS pool.
"It was a dog fight in so many ways," Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said. "In the end our girls pulled out a great win and really came together as a team."
Three of the Dragons relay teams — 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle — took home first place.
Adallia Bruning won both the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Senior Lia Caron finished runner-up in the 100 freestyle, while also taking second in the individual medley.
Litchfield’s other 1-2 finish came in the 100 backstroke, where junior Adeline Lundin took first with a swim of 1:05.61, and Grace Schmidt was second in 1:17.21.
"Tonight was a great showing for both teams," Hroma said. "D-C brought their best against us. If you could feel the energy in the air and the deafening sound in the pool, you just might begin to understand the feeling in that pool tonight."
Litchfield’s next meet is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Hutchinson.
Litchfield 56, Dassel-Cokato 45
200-yard medley relay — 1. Litchfield (Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson, Ellie Brown) 1:58.89, 3. Litchfield (Lia Caron, Brooke Caron, Grace Schmidt, Jamiah Taylor) 2:16.8.
200 freestyle — 1. Adallia Bruning (L) 2:09.27, 4. Ellery Cziok (L) 2:36.71.
200 individual medley — 2. Lia Caron (L0 2:40.77, 3. Grace Schmidt (L) 2:47.3.
50 freestyle — 1. Brown (L) 26.57, 4. Alex Carlson (L) 28.74.
100 butterfly — 2. Carlson (L) 1:10.41, 4. Ella Mahoney (L) 1:37.64.
100 freestyle — 1. Bruning (L) 58.49, 2. L. Caron (L) 1:04.39.
500 freestyle — 2. Cziok (L) 6:50.67, 4. Kendalyn Miller (L) 7:13.78.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Litchfield (Lundin, Carlson, Bruning, Brown) 1:46.6, 3. Litchfield (Schmidt, Petersen, Taylor, Cziok) 2:01.96.
100 backstroke — 1. Lundin (L) 1:05.61, 2. Schmidt (L) 1:17.21.
100 breaststroke — 1. Petersen (L) 1:16.2, 3. Raigan Miller (L) 1:25.33.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Litchfield (L. Caron, Bruning, Lundin, Brown) 3:58.43, 3. Litchfield (Cziok, Grabow, K. Miller, Taylor) 4:44.56.