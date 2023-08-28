Litchfield swimmers hope this is the season they finally break through and earn a spot, more more, at the state meet.
It’s been about a decade since the last time the Dragons had a state meet qualifier, but they believe they’re on the brink this year. But just as important as a state qualifier, Litchfield’s captains say, is establishing a foundation of ongoing success.
“Obviously, we want our team to go as far as it possibly can, whether that be state or just getting individual times down,” senior co-captain Adallia Bruning said. “Sending someone individually to state (or) sending a relay to state, that’s always our goal, I guess. But I think just building our team together is probably the main goal this season.”
They will be doing that building under a new coach.
Ashlynn Mattson, who served as assistant coach under now-departed Tim Hroma for two seasons, takes over the reins as head coach this year. A standout swimmer in high school at Mesabi East, who also swam collegiately at College of St. Benedict, Mattson said she aspired to be a head coach some day.
“It’s been a goal of mine,” Mattson said. “I didn’t expect it to happen this early, but when I heard that I was moving up, I was just thrilled. I was excited because I’ve been a part of the program and excited to just kind of fill (Hroma’s) shoes and continue to lead the girls to success.”
She’ll do so with a base of talent that got the Dragons within a few tenths of a second of the state meet.
Senior Adeline Lundin finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke at the Section 3A meet last season, but her time of 1:01.76 was just six-tenths of a second of the state qualifying time.
Lundin also was part of three relay teams that earned medals at last year’s section meet. The 200 medley relay team of Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson and Ellie Brown finished seventh in the section. And the 200 freestyle relay team of Brown, Carlson, Lundin and Bruning took six at the section championships, missing state qualifying time by about three seconds. Finally, the 400 freestyle relay team of Brown, Bruning, Carlson and Lundin took fifth in the section and was nine seconds off state qualifying.
The state qualifying bar for the backstroke actually was lowered for this season, and if Lundin can swim the exact same time in the section meet this year as she did last year, she would qualify for state.
Meanwhile, the 200 freestyle relay also has a legitimate shot at qualifying.
“We’ve done the math,” Brown said. “We put in some wiggle room, and with what our goal is, we could be one second ahead of the cutoff.”
It’s an ambitious goal, admittedly, but optimism abounds with the 2023 Dragons.
Leading the team this year is a set a four co-captains that includes seniors Bruning, Brown and Caroline Grabow, and junior Ella Mahoney.
“With this being our (seniors’) last season, we want to go out and get the times we want,” Grabow said. “Probably most of us will not be swimming competitively again, forever maybe.”
Added Bruning: “I think, personally, going to state would be really cool, but I think this season is successful if we can just become a team and a program that is connected and built off each other.”