Hutchinson’s girls swimming and diving team is difficult to beat in the pool under the best of circumstances. Compete against the Tigersharks while shorthanded, and the result is inevitable.
Litchfield found that out Thursday as it entered a Wright County Conference dual meet without a handful of its top performers due to a variety of injuries and illnesses.
To no one’s surprise, Hutchinson cruised to an easy 96-76 win at Hutchinson Middle School.
Hutchinson won eight of the first nine events as it piled up a comfortable lead, then swam exhibition in the final three events.
Litchfield had some good swims. Adallia Bruning won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:51.38, nearly 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Kesley Gillman of Hutchinson. Bruning also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.45, five second behind Hutchinson’s Madison Witte.
Ellie Brown took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.3 seconds, less than two seconds behind Hutchinson’s Madilyn Gehrke, and also took second in the 100 freestyle, behind Gehrke there, as well.
Litchfield will look to get back on track as it travels to Delano Thursday, then returns home for a dual meet against Mound Westonka-Holy Family Oct. 6.