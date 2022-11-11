Adallia Bruning swims

Litchfield's Adallia Bruning reached the Section 3A finals as a member of two relay teams and in two individual events during Thursday's preliminaries.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Litchfield saw three relay teams and four individuals reach the finals of the Section 3A Girls Swimming and Diving meet Thursday at Hutchinson.

All three relays and two of those individuals qualified to swim in the top eight for the finals, which are set for Saturday at Hutchinson Middle School.

