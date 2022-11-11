Litchfield saw three relay teams and four individuals reach the finals of the Section 3A Girls Swimming and Diving meet Thursday at Hutchinson.
All three relays and two of those individuals qualified to swim in the top eight for the finals, which are set for Saturday at Hutchinson Middle School.
The Dragons’ 200-yard medley relay team of Adeline Lundin, Emily Petersen, Alex Carlson and Ellie Brown posted a time of 1:57.82 to qualify seventh.
Litchfield 200 freestyle relay team of Lundin, Brown, Adallia Bruning and Carlson had the sixth-fastest time (1:46.27) to reach Saturday’s final. That same foursome also reached the finals in the 400 freestyle relay with the fifth-fastest time (3:53.31) in Thursday’s preliminaries.
Brown and Lundin, both juniors, also qualified in the top eight in individual events. Brown qualified for Saturday’s finals with the seventh-fastest time in the 50 freestyle preliminaries. Her prelim time of 25.45 seconds is less than five-tenths of a second away from the state qualifying time in the event.
Lundin posted the sixth-fastest time (1:02.38) in the 100 backstroke during Thursday’s preliminaries. The state qualifying time in the event is 1:01.15.
Bruning and Peterson will also swim in individual events during Saturday’s finals. Bruning had the 12th-fastest time in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, while Petersen had the 16th-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke.