Despite winning seven of 12 events, Litchfield’s girls swimming and diving team came up just short in a 91-89 dual meet loss to Morris/Minnewaska Area Tuesday.
Litchfield held an 87-79 lead going into the final event of the meet, but Morris/Minnewaska Area claimed the top two spots in the 400-yard freestyle to outscore the Dragons 12-2 and take the win.
“As head coach, I take this loss and learn from it,” Litchfield coach Tim Hroma said. “I should have gone with a little stronger lineup. Hats off to Minnewaska for showing up and swimming well when we ran a off-event lineup.”
Junior Adeline Lundin led the Dragons, claiming two individual wins — 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly — while also swimming on the Dragons’ 200 medley relay team.
Other first-place finishes for Litchfield came from Lia Caron (200 individual medley) Ellie Brown (100 freestyle), Adallia Bruning (500 freestyle) and Emily Petersen (100 breaststroke).
“We had some good swims,” Hroma said, adding that he’ll be looking for the team to rebound as it swims in its first home meet of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Montevideo.