Adallia Bruning freestyle

Litchfield junior Adallia Bruning, shown swimming at the Hutchinson Invitational Saturday, won the 500-yard freestyle during the Dragons' meet against Morris/Minnewaska Area Tuesday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Despite winning seven of 12 events, Litchfield’s girls swimming and diving team came up just short in a 91-89 dual meet loss to Morris/Minnewaska Area Tuesday.

Litchfield held an 87-79 lead going into the final event of the meet, but Morris/Minnewaska Area claimed the top two spots in the 400-yard freestyle to outscore the Dragons 12-2 and take the win.

