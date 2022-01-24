Sub-zero temperatures put a bit of a damper on the event, but the weather also helped illustrate a passion for hockey held by many in the Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato communities.
Despite the cold, a couple dozen youngsters, along with adult volunteers and players from the high school hockey team gathered on the outdoor rink just east of Litchfield Civic Arena for a couple hours Saturday morning for a first-of-its-kind Hockey Day Minnesota event in the city.
“We just want to make it a fun hockey day for our kids that are 8 (years old) and under,” said Chris Olson, who helped organize the event, which coincided with Hockey Day Minnesota events elsewhere around the state. “It’s the first time we’ve done it. I’m really hoping it will grow into something that we can get a lot of kids involved in.”
In addition to providing a fun outdoor hockey experience, the event was intended to serve as promotion and fundraiser for The 1 Foundation, a charitable organization founded in honor of Dylan Falling, who was a goalie in the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey program before his death in an automobile crash in 2020.
“It’s a way to honor Dylan and remember Dylan,” said Olson, former LDC varsity hockey coach and now principal at Lake Ripley Elementary School. “That’s where this kind of started. We wanted to be able to connect with the high school team and the young players.”
It was also a good reminder of hockey in simpler times, when it was played primarily on outdoor rinks, or even lakes and rivers cleared by the shovel work of those who played. Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 as a celebration of the sport in the state.
Initial plans locally called for a three-on-three pond hockey tournament, in addition to puck shooting and skating competitions. But with some youth teams out of town at other tournaments for the weekend, a full slate of pond hockey team could not be fielded.
So organizers went ahead with the shooting — complete with a radar gun to register puck speed – and other events, including a brief pickup pond game or two.
For Olson, anything to get the kids on the ice was a good thing, even if maintaining enthusiasm for long periods of time was difficult in the freezing cold. Organizers did their best to counter the cold with the nearby warming house and a campfire, in addition to hot chocolate and donuts for the players who participated.
“I don’t think kids get outside enough the way it is,” Olson said, admitting he was in soapbox mode. “Go sledding, walk your dog, go snowshoeing – anything is good to be out and be active.
“As far as a hockey standpoint, (indoor hockey) is kind of the world we live in,” Olson added. “Kids learn how to play hockey inside, but they learn to be hockey players outside. When you’re outside, you’re playing on ice that’s not perfect. The puck may hop a little differently, you’re skating against the wind…. To get outside, that’s where you just learn to love the game.”
In addition to support from The 1 Foundation, the Hockey Day Minnesota event received financial and volunteer assistance from the Beno Blue Line Club, a group of adult hockey league players and enthusiasts.
“It’s an amazing thing to have a group like that who support our entire hockey program,” Olson said. Their help with all of it is really what makes it go. Financial support, manpower, whatever, they do it. We’re very fortunate to have a crew that’s so dedicated.”