After breezing through the opening round, the Litchfield girls tennis team fell to Blake in the semifinals of the Class A State Tournament Wednesday. Litchfield went on to beat Pequot Lakes for third place.
In last year's state final, Blake defeated Litchfield in straight sets. Unfortunately, it was the same result this time around. Litchfield got down early and never recovered as Blake won in straight sets. To make matters worse, Blake never lost more than two games in a given set.
Elise Bierbaum was the only singles player to win two games in each of her matches. While Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels were the only doubles team to win two games in each of their matches.
The third-place match went better as the Dragons secured a 4-3 victory over Pequot Lakes. Although they were playing on a couple hours of rest, that didn't matter much as Litchfield won the first four matches.
Bierbaum and Avery Stilwell shook off their performances against Blake and won their matches handily. Bierbaum actually shut out her opponent in both sets, while Stillwell had to play a couple more.
Same for the doubles. The pairing of Vaida Benhke and Neriah Lara defeated their opponents 6-1 and 6-4. In the other game, Prahl and Michels needed an extra match to hold off Pequot Lakes 10-6 in the final match.
Although the team season is officially over, the Dragons still had two doubles teams lace playing in the tournament Thursday, and possibly Friday.
Blake 7, Litchfield 0 (Oct. 23)
Singles — 1. Arlina Shen (B) over Avery Stilwell 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sonia Baig (B) over Elise Bierbaum 6-2, 6-2; 3. Bella Suk (B) over Alyssa Ross 6-0, 6-2; 4. Allison Jay (B) over Ryanna Steinhaus 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — 1. Emily Melin/Caroline Cameron (B) over Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara 6-2, 6-0; 2. Anna Secor/Natalie Anderson (B) over Brittney Prahl/Kylie Michels 6-2, 6-2; 3. Nana Vang/Annabelle Swigert (B) over Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger 6-1,6-1
Litchfield 4, Pequot Lakes 3 (Oct. 23)
Singles — 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Courtney Boller 6-1, 6-3; 2. Elise Bierbaum (L) over Madeline Pluimer 6-0, 6-0; 3. Carly Chaney (PL) over Alyssa Ross 6-4, 6-2; 4. Riley Fogarty (PL) over Ryanna Steinhaus 6-3, 7-6 (4)
Doubles — 1. Vaida Behnke/Neriah Lara (L) over Alexa Fyle/Elli Saxerud 6-1, 6-4; 2. Brittney Prahl/Kylie Michels (L) over Madeline Sherman/Afton Crocker 2-6, 6-0, 10-6; 3. Morgan Lueck/Quinn Trottier (PL) over Kelsey Ballard/Taylor Draeger 6-1, 3-6, 10-6