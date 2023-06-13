Litchfield’s senior doubles duo of Alex Draeger and Braden Olson closed their careers in style, finishing second in the State Class A Tennis Tournament.
Olson and Draeger received the No. 2 seed for the doubles tournament and validated that ranking by breezing through the first three rounds.
They beat Montevideo’s Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes 6-0, 6-1, then Ryan Heise and Jack Meincke of Lake City 6-4, 6-1.
Litchfield’s pair kept their roll going in the semifinal match, upended the Rock Ridge duo of Jared Delich and Jake Bradach 6-4, 6-3.
But that’s where they hit a roadblock.
Draeger and Olson met a familiar foe in the championship match — St. Paul Academy-Summit’s Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen. The two teams played in the first round of last year’s state tournament, and Benson and Nguyen dispatched Litchfield’s duo 6-3, 6-4.
They maintained that advantage in this year’s state tournament, claiming the state title with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Draeger and Olson.
Draeger and Olson have played key roles in Litchfield’s tennis success the past few seasons. They were members of the Dragons team that won the state consolation championship last season. They also reached the consolation finals as a doubles team before losing lst season.
Meanwhile, Draeger teamed with Tyson Michels to earn third place in the state doubles tournament in 2021.