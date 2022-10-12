ryanna-steinhausDSC_0270.jpeg

Ryanna Steinhaus returns a shot in a match earlier this season. Steinhaus won both of her matches at first singles Tuesday to help Litchfield claim the Section 6A championship and a berth in the State Class A Tournament.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield is headed back to the state tennis tournament.

The Dragons completed their roll through the Section 6A tournament — and qualified for state — with a pair of wins Tuesday at Rogers Tennis Club.

