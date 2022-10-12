Litchfield is headed back to the state tennis tournament.
The Dragons completed their roll through the Section 6A tournament — and qualified for state — with a pair of wins Tuesday at Rogers Tennis Club.
Top-seeded Litchfield made it look easy, beating fourth-seeded Minnewaska 7-0 in the semifinals, then topping third-seeded Osakis 6-1 in the championship. Combined with their 7-0 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the first round of the section tournament Thursday, Oct. 6, the Dragons lost just a single point on their way to the title.
It will be Litchfield’s sixth consecutive state tournament appearance. The Dragons finished runner-up in last year’s state tournament.
The State Class A Tennis Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 25-28 at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
But before that, there’s more Section 6A competition. The section individual tournament opens with first-round matches today, in which Litchfield will have two singles players and a pair of doubles teams competing.
Tuesday’s section team championship match had a familiar ring, as Litchfield and Osakis met in last year’s finals, with the Dragons posting a 6-1 win.
Osakis reached the finals by dispatching No. 2-seeded New London-Spicer 5-2 in the semifinals. Osakis also may have been seeing an opportunity for upset. Osakis pushed Litchfield to the limit in a dual meet on the Dragons’ home court before Litchfield claimed a 4-3 win.
But that was September. Litchfield is usually a much better team in October as the postseason rolls around.
First singles player Ryanna Steinhaus, who lost in the early season matchup, posted a straight-sets win over Osakis’ Leah Maddock 6-4, 6-3 Tuesday. Second and third singles players Karlee Prahl and Isla Dille also earned straight-sets victories.
The Dragons’ first and second doubles teams also earned wins in straight sets, while the thir doubles team of Emma Anderson and Amelia Benson were pushed three sets before securing a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win.